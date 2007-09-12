Crack Down, E-SWAT Coming To Wii Virtual Console

Sega has announced a pair of upcoming addition to the Wii Virtual Console in the form of Crack Down and ESWAT. The former, distinguishable from the more recently released Xbox 360 Crackdown by its space and top down shooting/explosives planting thrills, was originally released on Sega's System 24 arcade hardware.
Similarly, ESWAT follows the arcade to Sega Genesis to Virtual Console path, but uses an Altered Beast brand of sidescrolling action featuring a super cop in a tubby exoskeleton.
Both are 800 Wii Points (aka $8 American) and are expected some time "soon."
