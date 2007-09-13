Crisis Core Clip Crushes FFVII Fanboy's Balls

If you pick up Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core, play it, beat it, then play it and beat it again, you're treated to a secret trailer. One that gives us a glimpse of a shinier, smoother Midgar and Cloud's great big adorable baby blue eyes. Proof of a FFVII re-release? Oh, God, no, quit being so desperate. But it's nice seeing old friends tarted up, isn't it? Especially when you don't have to suffer through Advent Children to do it. [courtesy of NeoGAF]