Ah, where would we be without user uploaded movies. GameTrailers user Fly Guy has posted the opening cinematic for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII the upcoming pre-quel to Final Fantasy VII. The footage looks pretty nice and I have to say the guys are not quite as girly as they usually seem. This new game utilises the same urban grittiness that originally set Final Fantasy VII apart from other entries in the series. The game is set to release on Japanese PSPs September 3rd with the U.S. version expected sometime next year.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Intro
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink