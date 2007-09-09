Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Intro

Ah, where would we be without user uploaded movies. GameTrailers user Fly Guy has posted the opening cinematic for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII the upcoming pre-quel to Final Fantasy VII. The footage looks pretty nice and I have to say the guys are not quite as girly as they usually seem. This new game utilises the same urban grittiness that originally set Final Fantasy VII apart from other entries in the series. The game is set to release on Japanese PSPs September 3rd with the U.S. version expected sometime next year.