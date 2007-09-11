Crysis Beta Goes Live (But Not For You)

The Crysis demo is still on target to hit September 25th, but FilePlanet Founders Club members now have access to the beta for Crytek and EA's gorgeous first person shooter. Not a Founders Club member? Tough. Those of us in steerage and economy will have to sit on our hands a little while longer for the next round of beta acceptance e-mails, all for FilePlanet subscribers, unfortunately, but that Enemy Territory: Quake Wars demo should help the time go a bit faster. In the meantime, I'm going to watch a slide show of Crysis screenshots and make up my own sound effects. Pyew pyew! Kathooom!

