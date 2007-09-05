Dallas Bar Gets Its Wii On

Kotakuite and Dallas local Isaiah writes to point out that a local bar in Addison (a north Dallas suburb) is now hosting weekly Wii nights on Tuesdays. Not only does the Blackfinn bar like to get their Wii on, they advertise the night with a bit of cheek: Real Men Wii Standing Up.
Wii Night [Blackfinn]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink