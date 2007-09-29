Techland dropped us a line to let us know that the official website for Dead Island just went live. Sure to be your number one source for Dead Island info, the site contains links to press stories, screenshots, videos, and community forums so you can politely discuss the game with like-minded fellows, or call them asshats. You can sign up for the newsletter via the site as well to stay up to date on important Dead Island news, such as website openings. Dead Island Official Website [Techland]
Dead Island Website Lives
