Dead Or Alive Flick To Pollute DVD Players Any Day Now

doa_to_dvd.jpgChecking my Netflix new releases RSS feed last night revealed a shockingly horrific fact: the Weinstein Company is planning to make good on its threat to release the fighting game movie adaptation DOA: Dead or Alive on DVD this month. If you were sick the weekend DOA: Dead or Alive was in North American theatres and are a masochist, you'll be able to get your hands on it (possibly) next week, from September 11th. Ouch. Too soon, Weinstein Company, too soon.

Netflix lists the DVD as already released, but the majority of online retailers are showing a 9/11 ship date. Please let us know if you find it "in the wild."

