Delightful Custom Samus Figure

samus1.jpgNintendo, you're dropping the ball when it comes to toys adult collectibles. Those First 4 Figures things are crap, and as an alternative there's little outside of Japanese capsule figures. There's a gap in the market, one where there's demand, and one which is currently being filled by one man. Red3183. He's making his own Samus figure, and when I say make, I mean make - moulds, casting, sculpting, the works. Plus, it's not some immovable cast - it's poseable, so you can put her in any position you can dream up for her and her flexible orange hips.

samus2.jpg Samus Action Figure - Custom [red3183 @ IGN, thanks Will!]

  claytonius

    I am going to start making my own figures as well!!!

