Destructoid Makes Bomberman Live Appearance

destructoidbomber.gifHudson is set to release the second of it's Bomb-Up expansion packs for the Xbox Live Arcade's Bomberman live, and in addition to ten new characters, two new levels, new leaderboards, and a new game mode called Bomb Shelters, the expansion features a cameo by Destructoid's mascot, Mr. Destructoid.

"Not only is it an honour to have Destructoid represented in Bomberman Live, but it may also be the first time an online community has been immortalised in a popular gaming franchise," said Niero Gonzalez, Creator of Destructoid.com. "We're grateful that Hudson has extended our brand in this unique way, and invite all gamers to wreak havoc as the infamous Mr. Destructoid."

Interesting to see the gaming press actually represented in a video game, isn't it? Bomb-Up Pack 2 will be available on September 26th. Hit the jump for more details.

Hudson Partners With Destructoid In Bomb-Up Pack 2 For Bomberman Live New Content Includes the Exclusive Destructoid Mascot, and 2 New Levels

REDWOOD SHORES, CA - September 19, 2007 - Hudson Entertainment, the North American publishing arm for Hudson Soft, today announced that they have partnered with Destructoid.com, one of the top video game entertainment news sites, in Bomb-Up Pack 2, the second add-on pack for the Bomberman LIVE game on Xbox LIVEÂ® Arcade. This new add-on pack will star Destructoid's mascot as a playable character, as well as feature over a dozen additions, including ten characters, two levels, two leader boards, and a brand new game mode. Bomb-Up Pack 2 is expected to launch on September 26 and will cost 250 Microsoft Points ($3.13).

"We continue to see great success with Bomberman Live, and are committed to bringing fresh new content through add-on packs for the game," said John Greiner, President and CEO of Hudson Entertainment. "Hudson is always pushing the creative envelope, and featuring a major gaming website in a game, a first for the industry, is a fun way to demonstrate our dedication to the community."

This Bomberman LIVE add-on pack will add the following features:

* The Destructoid Mascot - The iconic, robotic mascot makes his way into the game, complete with his trademark helmet and white suit. Players can dress up their Bomberman as the robot and bomb away with the impunity of a blogger. * Ten New Characters - In addition to Destructoid, other new characters include "Bomberella" the cavewoman and "El Bombito" the matador, resulting in countless new ways for players to customise their in-game Bomberman. * Two Additional Levels - New arenas include "Medieval Times," a level in which bombs and sorcery collide, and the hypersonic "Full Tilt." racetrack * One New Game Mode - "Bomb Shelters" will allow players to hide from explosions in a small, fireproof building. * Two New Leaderboards - Dominate the competition on two new ranking systems on the Xbox LIVEÂ® network. The new leaderboards will track performance on both a weekly and an all-time basis for the speed circle gimmicks on the new "Full Tilt" map.

