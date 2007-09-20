The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Devil May Cry 4 Impressions

dmc4tgs.jpgJust played some Devil May Cry 4 on PS3, and two things struck me. The first? Despite a sign advertising the fact I was holding a DUALSHOCK 3, I was not holding a DUALSHOCK 3. It was a SIXAXIS. Disappointing! Second thing was that this game is gorgeous. But old-fashioned. Quaint, even. Best way to sum it up is that, despite the fact he's barely in it, it's just like Dante. Been around for a while, appeals (dependably) to a certain gaming demographic and is very, very, very pretty.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles