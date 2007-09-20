Devil May Cry 4 Impressions

Just played some Devil May Cry 4 on PS3, and two things struck me. The first? Despite a sign advertising the fact I was holding a DUALSHOCK 3, I was not holding a DUALSHOCK 3. It was a SIXAXIS. Disappointing! Second thing was that this game is gorgeous. But old-fashioned. Quaint, even. Best way to sum it up is that, despite the fact he's barely in it, it's just like Dante. Been around for a while, appeals (dependably) to a certain gaming demographic and is very, very, very pretty.