Dewy's Adventure Promotes Healthy Marketing

It seems sort of odd to me to have a video game cross-promotion that encourages you to injest the friends and loved ones of the game's protagonist, but that's exactly what Konami and Nestle Waters North America are doing with the "Green With Envy" campaign, which pairs up young Dewy the water droplet with Aquapod Natural Spring Water for kids. A nationwide contest and sweepstakes is being launched that could net health-conscious families an 'eco-adventure' to Costa Rica and copies of the game itself. Behind the sweepstakes is a multi-million dollar print, internet, radio, television, and in-store advertising campaign to help deliver a health message to children and of course, sell video games. Dewy art is appearing as we speak on bottles of Poland Spring, Deer Park, Zephyrhills, Ozarka and Ice Mountain tap spring water. If I were in charge that would involve the titular character proudly proclaiming, "I Keep Your Innards Moist!", which is why I was never allowed to play in any marketeer games. *sniffs*

KONAMI AND NESTLE WATERS NORTH AMERICA ANNOUNCE THE "GREEN WITH ENVY" NATIONAL PROMOTION FOR DEWY'S ADVENTUREâ„¢ VIDEO GAME FOR THE WIIâ„¢ HOME VIDEO GAME SYSTEM National Promotion With Nestle Waters' Aquapodâ„¢ Bottled Water And Dewy's Adventureâ„¢ Video Game Offers Grand Prize Trip To Costa Rica And Other Prizes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

El Segundo, CA - September 17, 2007 - Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. and Nestle Waters North America Inc. will provide a positive "Green" and health message to children this fall with a promotional partnership surrounding the highly anticipated release of Dewy's Adventureâ„¢ for the Wiiâ„¢ home video game system and the popular Nestle Waters' beverage option for kids, Aquapodâ„¢ Natural Spring Water. Through the partnership, Aquapodâ„¢ will administer a national contest and sweepstakes offering consumers a chance to win an exciting rain forest/eco-adventure to exotic Costa Rica along with other fabulous prizes, including copies of Dewy's Adventureâ„¢. The sweepstakes will run from September 12th through November 30th.

The program is supported by a multi-million dollar marketing and promotional campaign which includes national print, television, radio advertising, Internet media, coupon offers, in-store point-of-sale messaging, and more. Television spots announcing the sweepstakes will air nationally on major television stations, and will feature gameplay footage of Dewy's Adventureâ„¢ and the Aquapodâ„¢ logo. Radio spots will also support the Program, running on stations nationwide, from October 1st to November 17th. An FSI will run during the first week of the sweepstakes period, reaching 25 million households nationwide with coupon offers as well as the launch of www.aquapodmoms.com website that will provide moms information about the importance of kid's hydration.

A number of half-liter 24 pack cases of Poland SpringÂ®, Deer ParkÂ®, ZephyrhillsÂ®, OzarkaÂ® and Ice MountainÂ® brand Natural Spring Waters, and ArrowheadÂ® brand Mountain Spring Water will contain on-pack stickering that will feature Dewy's Adventureâ„¢ artwork along with the Konami logo and information about the Program.