Difference In 360 And PS3 Devil May Cry 4? The Controller

dmc404-2.jpg Once upon a time Devil May Cry 4 was pegged as PS3 exclusive. Then it wasn't, making the cross-platform jump to PC and Xbox 360. Still, the two console versions must be a little different, right? Nope! DMC4 producer says Hiroyuki Kobayashi points out:

The actual contents are exactly the same, but having said that, the feel of the controller may cause a slight difference.

So there you go. The version aren't just the same, they are "exactly the same." Which you buy will depend on which controller you prefer. So, what'll it be: SIXAXIS or 360 controller? Kobayashi Interview [Eurogamer]

