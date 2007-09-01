DiRT Is Britain's PSN Consolation Prize

Americans, while you enjoy your long weekend and feast upon the PSN offerings Sony have lavished upon you, spare a thought for those less fortunate. Like the British. No EA Sports demos or Tekken 5 or Puzzle Fighter for them. No Jericho clips, no Heavenly Sword animated spots, not even a Bee Movie trailer. No, for Britain, they have a DiRT demo, and...that's it. DiRT's great, don't get me wrong! But SCEE, what are you doing? You on a hunger strike? DiRT demo on UK PSN [Eurogamer]