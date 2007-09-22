The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Disgaea 3 Site Opens

disgaea3.jpgNippon Ichi Software has just launched the website for the latest game in the Disgaea series, which takes the intense strategy RPG and brings it to the next-generation on the PlayStation 3. The new site contains some screenshots, character and story info, and a whole lot of indecipherable squiggly lines in place of words. Those of you who read squiggly may feel free to translate anything pertinent for us in the comments section, as our normal squiggle-translator is in Squiggle-land.

Disgaea 3 Website (Japanese) [Nippon Ichi Software - Thanks Makaze!]

