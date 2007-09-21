Dog Swallows Wiimote

A family in Loveland, Colorado took their dog in to see the vet after it had started coughing up blood, which according to several popular veterinary web sites is a pretty bad sign. An X-ray revealed a large mass in the dog's stomach, which the family assumed was an old TV remote they'd been letting the pet chew on. Questionable taste in dog toys aside, the vet induced vomiting and bits of an old TV remote did come out, but only bits. There was something else in there...

"The Vet started massaging the dogs belly and it just came flying out of the dog", said Marie Becknell. I knew what it was right away by the colour and shape of it. It was my son's video game remote. The dog had swallowed the boy's Nintendo Wii remote controller.

This dog had swallowed an entire Wiimote. I know what you're probably thinking. "Wow, that's a pretty talented dog. Can I have its phone number?" No, that's sick, and besides dogs can't talk on the phone. I've tried. Probably just swallow the damn thing.

