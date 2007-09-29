Dojo Dump: Double Final Smash With A Triple

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

diddy_kong_final_smash.jpgPlenty of variety in this week's edition of the Dojo Dump, but much of it's seemingly "inside baseball." No new characters, but the more recent reveals get some fresh new details. Plus, the Mr. Resetti gag makes it a must see. It may turn out to be one of those "you had to be there" kind of things, but it adds an extra layer of laudable weirdness to the game.

On with the Dump!

  • Monday: Nintendo ups the ante with an even deeper Trophies mode. Hey, it's Tingle!
  • Tuesday: Diddy Kong's Final Smash shows he's a handful with a peanut popgun and some rocket barrels.
  • Wednesday: Mr. Resetti from Animal Crossing is added to the list of Assist Trophies. He lectures apparently.
  • Thursday: The PokÃ©mon Trainer's Final Smash calls in Squirtle, Ivysaur, and Charizard for a devastating blow. Yup.
  • Friday: The Tourney mode is teased and it looks extra special.

