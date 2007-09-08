While this week's series of updates to the official Super Smash Bros. Brawl web site might not be filled with marquee updates like, say, Sonic the Hedgehog or the boat from Jaws joining the cast of the Nintendo brawler, but it does feature one very cool update. Sure, SSBB may not (as far as we know) feature custom soundtracks, it does feature the "My Music" option which lets players choose the frequency of your favourite classic Nintendo tunes. We'll never grow weary of the classic Super Mario Bros. ditty, but with this new option, we'll be able to pepper in some Mario jams from the past three decades. Nice! Here's the weekly Dojo Dump...Monday: Video of Pit's Descent and his relation to the Subspace Army are shown. Tuesday: Diddy Kong's special moves, including the vicious Peanut Popgun are profiled. Wednesday: Meta Knight, Kirby's nemesis is finally profiled. Thursday: Mario's special moves are revealed! Oh, crap, it's the F.L.U.D.D. The updated PokÃ©mon Stadium stage is further detailed. Friday: A music BLOW OUT. The main Super Smash Bros. Brawl theme and PokÃ©mon Stadium theme are added. But the My Music feature might just blow your mind!
Dojo Dump: The Music Man
