Doki Doki Mouse Pad Invites Suggestive Poking

Doki Doki Majo Shinpan mouse pads aren't only out, but available for some serious "testing." The SNK witch touching game hit DSes a while back and noteworthy for being the closest thing to an erotic game the DS has seen. And this mouse pad? Well, it has jubblies for you to rest your wrist (like mouse pads do). This Akihabara had a small sign which read in English:

Touch Free!

There was also a DS touch pen for, well, touching (poking?). A picture display guided along those who still didn't geddit. Like us. Doki Doki Mouse Pad [Akiba Blog]