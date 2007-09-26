The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Don't Fret Over Guitar Hero 3

fof_01.jpg While we wait patiently to strum the hell out of these beauties leaked last week, PC owners the country over can enjoy the flaming greatness of Frets on Fire.

It's an open source game (which means it's free) based on Guitar Hero. Instead of a guitar controller however, you use F1-F5 as frets and the Enter key to strum. If you're not much into keyboards, no problem - Frets on Fire can use the Xbox 360 guitar controller.

I gave it a blast last night. I'm running Windows Vista Ultimate, and it picked up the Xbox 360 guitar without a problem. Frets on Fire treated it as a standard controller, so it was a simple matter of keybinding in-game.

I'll admit, it's not as smooth as Guitar Hero, and songs can go out of sync depending on the beefiness of your PC. It also makes use of OpenGL, so make sure your video card drivers are up-to-date. But, it does include a song editor and an import tool that can suck the songs off of the Guitar Hero I and Guitar Hero II discs, so you should have plenty to play.

Frets On Fire [Official website]

Comments

  • Grinman Guest

    Old news is ooooooooooooooooooold.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles