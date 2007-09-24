Dragon Quest Conditioning Children For TGS Of The Future

Kids have gotta learn. And if there's one thing they need to learn about TGS more than any other, it's how to take lecherous photos of booth bots cope with waits of up to 2-3 hours just to play some game for 15 minutes. Best way to learn something? Experience it. This is the wait for Dragon Quest at the TGS Kid's Corner. 150 minutes, and that's just from where that sign is. So the total wait is around three and a bit hours. Pretty brutal for a six year-old, even if they get two free DQ cards for their trouble.