The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dragon Quest Conditioning Children For TGS Of The Future

DQwait.jpgKids have gotta learn. And if there's one thing they need to learn about TGS more than any other, it's how to take lecherous photos of booth bots cope with waits of up to 2-3 hours just to play some game for 15 minutes. Best way to learn something? Experience it. This is the wait for Dragon Quest at the TGS Kid's Corner. 150 minutes, and that's just from where that sign is. So the total wait is around three and a bit hours. Pretty brutal for a six year-old, even if they get two free DQ cards for their trouble.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles