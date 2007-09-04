Dragon Quest IX Not Playable, FFXIII "Undecided"

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

107_0715.sized.jpg Do you have TGS fever yet? Square Enix does! The third party publisher unveiled its Tokyo Games Show line-up, which surprisingly includes both Final Fantasy *and* Dragon Quest games. Big news? DS remakes Final Fantasy IV and Dragon Quest IV will be playable, but DS sequel Dragon Quest IX won't be. What's more, Square Enix didn't announce how FFXIII, FF Aigto XIII or FF Versus XIII are going to be shown. We're pulling for shadow theatre! Here's the full run-down, complete with details on how the games will be displayed:Final Fantasy XI Online: Divine Soldiers of Altana Exhibition Form: Trailer

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates Exhibition Form: Playable

Final Fantasy Tactics A2 Exhibition Form: Trailer and Playable

Final Fantasy IV (DS) Exhibition Form: Trailer and Playable

Chocobo's Mysterious Dungeon Exhibition Form: Trailer and Playable

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Exhibition Form: Trailer and Playable

Final Fantasy XIII Exhibition Form: Undecided

Final Fantasy Versus XIII Exhibition Form: Undecided

Final Fantasy Agito XIII Exhibition Form: Undecided

Final Fantasy VII Advent Children: Complete Exhibition Form: Trailer

Final Fantasy Dissidia Exhibition Form: Undecided

The Last Remnant Exhibition Form: Trailer

Dragon Quest Monster Battle Road Exhibition Form: Playable

Dragon Quest Monsters Joker Exhibition Form: Playable

Slime Mori Mori Dragon Quest 2 Exhibition Form: Playable

Dragon Quest IV Exhibition Form: Player and Trailer

Dragon Quest IX Exhibition Form: Trailer

Besides that, there are a handful of atypical Square Enix games like DS Gardening Life, Will You Also Listen to Classical Music? or Starting Fitness Yoga — games aimed at non-gamers. They will all be playable. Think of it a consolation prize for yet another Dragon Quest IX trailer.

Square's TGS Games [Famitsu]

