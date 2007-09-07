Drink Less Booze, Drop Weight

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft RE: BioShock Hang-Over

Damn you and your BioShock. The Asian edition doesn't come out until later this month. That, and my 360 is still getting fixed.

Recent discovery: Drinking a half-bottle of sake everyday makes you fat. I love sake. Like love it. So, so, so much. I've visited a tonne of distilleries in Nara, and I'm fascinated by the drink, how it's made, how delicate the flavour is, how it ages, blah, blah, blah. So! After I finish a 12 or 13 hour blog marathon, I would throw down half a bottle of the stuff.

That makes you BIG and FAT.For the past month and a half, I have only had sake on Saturday or Sunday. And not half a bottle. I think I've losts 5 kilograms or more just through that! Also, I've been eating pork and beans everyday. That might have helped. I'm down to 78 kilograms. Ideal weight? 70. Gonna have to start exercising again. It's just been too damn hot to do that. Excuses, excuses.

What you missed last night Wada's words to Sony The PS3 is a gaming machine. DMC4 differences Ace Combat 6 in Japan

