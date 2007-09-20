DS Lite Tastes Just Right

Australia may have missed out on the ever-so-shiny silver DS Lite, but that doesn't seem to have stopped us from buying the regular model in ludicrous excess. GamesIndustry.biz reports that Nintendo has chalked up massive 700,000 sales of the handheld locally. I don't think there's any chance of this slowing down soon, especially with Zelda on the way.

DS Lite hits 700k in Australia [GamesIndustry.biz]