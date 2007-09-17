The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dual Shock 3 'Confirmed' For TGS

boomerang.jpgOh my god! Stop the presses! Do we even have presses? Anyway, according to the latest 1UP Yours podcast, Sony plans on unveiling the return of rumble at the Tokyo Game Show this week, with the Dual Shock 3 making an appearance on the show floor. If this is true it will no doubt spawn countless photographs of what will undoubtedly look just like the controller we are all used to anyway, but hey, it will rumble. Maybe we can create an animated GIF that shakes to help convey the full impact of the controller's appearance on the scene. Finally, after nearly a year on the market, we'll get a glimpse of the controller we should have had in the first place and will soon have the opportunity to pay an undisclosed amount of money for. Hit the link to listen to the nearly two-hour podcast for more information, or just if you are very lonely and crave the sound of guys talking. Oh, and ignore the boomerang pic, it just makes me giggle. 1UP Yours Podcast 9/14 - [1UP - Thanks Everyone!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles