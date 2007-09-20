DualShock 3 Rumble Hands-On

I just came back from playing around with the new rumblerific DUALSHOCK 3 controller.

It's funny how you don't realise how much you miss a thing sometimes until it returns. I knew that shooters on the PS3 sometimes felt a little off, but I typically adjusted pretty quickly and it didn't bother me.

But playing through a new level of Uncharted: Drake's Fortune (pure awesomeness) with vibration on, I realised just how much I missed the vibration of a machine gun or occasional kick of a handgun. The vibration is nothing special, nothing that you haven't always had in the Xbox 360 controller, but it sure is nice that Sony has finally gotten with the times.

As you can tell from my pics, one crisp, one not so much, the only external difference is the appearance of the words "DUALSHOCK 3" on the front edge of the controller.

I also noticed that the controller now has a much more solid feel. Before the PS3 controller felt hollow, almost toy-like, now it has the heft of the Xbox 360 controller but in a seemingly slightly smaller, more compact package.