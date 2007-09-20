Dynasty Warriors 6 Screens

Chapter 6 in the never-ending saga of the Dynasty Warriors is heading for Japan in two short months, and Koei wants to be sure everyone knows how pretty it is, and it is indeed pretty. This version will sway from the DW formula, letting characters swim, climb, destroy walls, and use the new renbu system to pull off unlimited combos, but really all I am concerned with is killing massive amounts of ancient peoples. Witness warriors Zhao Yun and Lu Xun doing just that in the gallery below!