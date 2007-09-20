E For All Replaces WSVG With MLG

Well the World Series of Video Games might have died, but that's not going to keep plucky upstart game convention E for All from hosting a video game tournament, no siree! Their desperate scramble for a gaming tournament following the WSVG tanking has resulted in a special Major League Gaming post-season event to be held specially at the convention this October. Special appearances from MLG pros and competitive gaming workshops are also planned.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to bring Major League Gaming to this high-profile event," said Matthew Bromberg, CEO of Major League Gaming. "It's important for all of us in the video game community to support this great new way of reaching consumers and to showcase the phenomenon of top-flight competitive gaming."

I'm glad that all worked out. When they lost the WSVG event I almost wanted to attend the expo slightly less than I already do. Last thing I need is an apathy spike this late in the game.