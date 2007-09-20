E For All Replaces WSVG With MLG

Well the World Series of Video Games might have died, but that's not going to keep plucky upstart game convention E for All from hosting a video game tournament, no siree! Their desperate scramble for a gaming tournament following the WSVG tanking has resulted in a special Major League Gaming post-season event to be held specially at the convention this October. Special appearances from MLG pros and competitive gaming workshops are also planned.
"We are thrilled about the opportunity to bring Major League Gaming to this high-profile event," said Matthew Bromberg, CEO of Major League Gaming. "It's important for all of us in the video game community to support this great new way of reaching consumers and to showcase the phenomenon of top-flight competitive gaming."
I'm glad that all worked out. When they lost the WSVG event I almost wanted to attend the expo slightly less than I already do. Last thing I need is an apathy spike this late in the game.
MAJOR LEAGUE GAMING TO HOST OPEN VIDEO GAME COMPETITION AT E FOR ALL EXPO
Leading Pro Gaming League Creates Exclusive Post-Season Event Featuring Country's Top Pro Gamers
Framingham, MA, and New York City - September 19, 2007 - IDG World Expo today announced that Major League Gaming (MLG), the leader in competitive video gaming, has taken the reins on the centerpiece gaming tournament at the new Entertainment for AllTM Expo (E for AllTM) video game expo, scheduled to take place October 18-21, 2007 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Major League Gaming will create a special post-season tournament exclusively for E for All on the heels of its own championship tournament in Las Vegas the prior weekend. With thousands of dollars in cash prizes, MLG's E for All tournament will feature pro players and teams battling alongside aspiring amateurs. The event will also feature special MLG Pro appearances and an interactive session to help gamers "Get Better Firstâ„¢" on top titles.
"We've said it before, and we'll say it again: E for All is about one thing - games, games and games. Competitive gaming is a central part of that game experience, and we couldn't be happier to team up with Major League Gaming to allow E for All attendees to participate in the excitement and energy of competitive game play with some of the best, most talented gamers in the field today," said Mary Dolaher, CEO, IDG World Expo. "Whether you're a casual gamer or a seasoned player, the MLG tournament will keep you on the edge of your seat with incredible action and amazing game play."
