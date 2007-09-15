EA Boss Says Game Violence Not So Bad

EA CEO John Riccitiello recently spoke at the Royal Television Society's Cambridge Convention. What'd he talk about? Guy took the time to... I guess defend violence in games. Showing clips from 33, Kill Bill, 24 and CSI compared to clips from games like GTA, he told British TV types that games were being "unfairly demonised" in the press, and that the industry actually does a lot to keep kids away from unsuitable content, citing things like parental lock systems on consoles. Not sure why exactly he was telling them, and not the press, but it's nice he's banging the drum somewhere.