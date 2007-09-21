Got lucky this morning. Despite an influx of students today, which has increased both the numbers of attendees and the potency of the showroom floor's odor, I walked past the Echocrome stand to find it deserted. Everyone else's loss! While simple in premise, the game's also super-easy to get to grips with, as players only do one thing: rotate the camera. Doing this changes the perspective of an escher-like 3D space, allowing a little drawing figure to get from one end of a level to the other. The simplicity extends beyond the controls, with no on-screen clutter, a clean white colour scheme and simple, nice music. Should be one of the better PSN games coming over the next few months if they don't make the levels too hard.
Echocrome Hands-On Impressions
