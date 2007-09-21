Echocrome Hands-On Impressions

Got lucky this morning. Despite an influx of students today, which has increased both the numbers of attendees and the potency of the showroom floor's odor, I walked past the Echocrome stand to find it deserted. Everyone else's loss! While simple in premise, the game's also super-easy to get to grips with, as players only do one thing: rotate the camera. Doing this changes the perspective of an escher-like 3D space, allowing a little drawing figure to get from one end of a level to the other. The simplicity extends beyond the controls, with no on-screen clutter, a clean white colour scheme and simple, nice music. Should be one of the better PSN games coming over the next few months if they don't make the levels too hard.