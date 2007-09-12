The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Eidos Puts Deadline On Hanna-Barbera

tomjerrt.jpgI need a truly great, next-generation Tom and Jerry game, and I am hoping that maybe - just maybe Deadline Games A/S is the developer to give it to me. The Total Overdose and Chili Con Carnage developer has just signed a deal with Eidos to develop new video games over the next three years, including no less than ten titles based on classic Hanna-Barbera studio properties like The Flintstones, Yogi Bear, the Jetsons, and the aforementioned cat and mouse duo. The new deal has Deadline looking to expand in a big way. They'll need it to develop a physics engine worth of my dream T&J title. If I don't get realistic cat-body deforming when Tom runs headfirst, mouth-open into a suddenly dropped ironing board, Deadline is totally fired.

DEADLINE GAMES A/S CONCLUDES DEAL ON DEVELOPING TEN NEW VIDEO GAMES WITH EIDOS INTERACTIVE LTD.

Copenhagen, Denmark - September 11, 2007 - Deadline Games A/S has concluded a major deal with game publisher EIDOS to develop new video games. The three-year deal includes ten titles based on cartoon characters from the Hanna-Barbera studio licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The Hanna-Barbera studio is behind the well-known characters Tom & Jerry, The Flintstones, Yogi Bear, The Jetsons and many more. The games will be developed for a variety of platforms. The deal serves to reinforce the position of Deadline Games A/S among the leading game developers of the world.

Games currently in production, combined with this new deal, create a need for significant expansion of the development capacity of Deadline Games A/S.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles