Eidos Puts Deadline On Hanna-Barbera

I need a truly great, next-generation Tom and Jerry game, and I am hoping that maybe - just maybe Deadline Games A/S is the developer to give it to me. The Total Overdose and Chili Con Carnage developer has just signed a deal with Eidos to develop new video games over the next three years, including no less than ten titles based on classic Hanna-Barbera studio properties like The Flintstones, Yogi Bear, the Jetsons, and the aforementioned cat and mouse duo. The new deal has Deadline looking to expand in a big way. They'll need it to develop a physics engine worth of my dream T&J title. If I don't get realistic cat-body deforming when Tom runs headfirst, mouth-open into a suddenly dropped ironing board, Deadline is totally fired.

DEADLINE GAMES A/S CONCLUDES DEAL ON DEVELOPING TEN NEW VIDEO GAMES WITH EIDOS INTERACTIVE LTD. Copenhagen, Denmark - September 11, 2007 - Deadline Games A/S has concluded a major deal with game publisher EIDOS to develop new video games. The three-year deal includes ten titles based on cartoon characters from the Hanna-Barbera studio licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The Hanna-Barbera studio is behind the well-known characters Tom & Jerry, The Flintstones, Yogi Bear, The Jetsons and many more. The games will be developed for a variety of platforms. The deal serves to reinforce the position of Deadline Games A/S among the leading game developers of the world. Games currently in production, combined with this new deal, create a need for significant expansion of the development capacity of Deadline Games A/S.