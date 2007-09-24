Elaborate Halo Case Mod

"Brooza" sent us a link to this pretty amazing Halo case mod. Me? Not a Halo person, but wow. The original post at Maxconsole says in part: "The creator is mentioned to be from the UK and is called 'Craget' with the following unit taking him 2 months to complete in his spare time. There are no internal modifications apart from the base cooler that he fitted with some LED's used to light up the case. The creator will soon put his creation up on eBay too." This is the sort of mod I'd love to see some step-by-step pictures of.