Enemy Territory: Quake Wars Demo Lands Monday

etqa_demo.jpgThe official Enemy Territory: Quake Wars community site updated recently with a post full of good news. PC gamers looking forward to next month's retail release can busy themselves with a demo for the game starting Monday, September 10th. Featuring the map Valley, which some of you may have seen in the game's public beta, the demo will be at a number of sites, including Yahoo! Games, Nvidia, FilePlanet, Fileshack and more.

Gamers can play online multiplayer against humans or offline against bots as well as host their own online games or LAN shindigs via the Enemy Territory: Quake Wars demo. And speaking of shindigs, it won't get much more happenin' than the IRC party scheduled for Monday's kick off, which will be attended by members of id, Splash Damage and Activision.

The PC system requirements have also been finalised, so check them out, just in case you find yourself in need of a quick weekend hardware upgrade.

Enemy Territory: QUAKE Wars PC Demo Soon - Details Inside! [ET:QW Community]

