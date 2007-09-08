As we sat in the foyer of the Austin Amerisuites awaiting the busses that would take us to Richard Garriott's home for the Tabula Rasa Logos Academy event, a scraggly looking man snuck up to the couch I sat upon and handed me what you see above. The scrawled notes were a key to unlocking the graphical code, and I quickly translated the notes. "Meet near entrance before 5:30, not after. You will journey in vehicle. You will eat. You will think. You will return after midnight." Not exactly a big secret, but other than that the assembled crowd from various segments of the gaming industry had no idea what to expect as we boarded the busses. What we got was a tour of Lord British's amazing home, food, drink, and a spectacle that had to be experienced to be believed.
Enrolling At Logos Academy
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink