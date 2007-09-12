ESA Crowns Kutaragi Champion

Proud papa of the PlayStation and honourary chairman of Sony Computer Entertainment Ken Kutaragi is joining the likes of George Lucas, Howard Lincoln, and Bing Gordon as a Champion Honoree at the ESA's Nite to Unite for Kids charity event, being recognised for his vast contributions to the gaming industry.

"Ken's contributions to our community and the entertainment lives of ordinary consumers are extraordinary," said Michael D. Gallagher, president of the ESA. "His insight and vision revolutionised in-home entertainment, enabling advancements in creativity, technology, and innovation."

Good going Kenny! Nite to Unite is a charity organisation that donates to children's charities across the United States. This year's event is being held on October 17th in San Francisco.

