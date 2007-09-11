Eternity's Child Moves To Wii

The world of Eternity's Child sounds very depressing. Once a vibrant planet teeming with life, pollution cause the ice caps to melt, flooding the planet and killing a majority of life. In the aftermath, the wingless began a campaign of genocide against the winged creatures fuelled by jealousy. Mechanical automatons were created to make the world seem less empty, but as all robots do they eventually turned, destroying life instead of imitating it...or maybe they just learned from watching their masters? The social commentary is thick in this former Xbox Live Arcade title, now making the switch to the Wii and DS due to size constraints. You play Angel, an orphan whose wings were amputated to ensure his survival, as he sets out on a quest to find others like himself. Rescued from XBLA limbo by UK publisher Alten8, the Wii version sports completely hand-drawn graphics and orchestral soundtrack, as well as two-player co op. Eternity's Child could end up the most beautifully depressing game ever.

Alten8 To Develop "Luc Bernard's Eternity's Child" For DS And Wii

Alten8 has agreed with Luc Bernard on the creation and publication of Nintendo DS and Wii versions of the Eternity's Child game, bringing this delightful creation to an even wider audience. Luc will be working closely with Alten8 to bring his creations to life on these formats

The story of Eternitys Child and the orphan 'Angel' - the planet on which Eternity's Child is set on. The planet was once filled with many living creatures and vast forests, however due to the pollution created by the habitants the icebergs melted and the whole planet was flooded and most of the creatures became extinct. The creatures without wings that were left became jealous of the ones with wings (that allowed them to survive the flooding), so the land creatures started murdering all the winged creatures until there was none left. To repopulate the world, many mechanical robots were created so that the world would not seem as empty as before, but most of those creatures got out of control and started attacking and destroying what was left.

Eternity's Child Wii version details -

Angel was left at the door of a orphanage when he was a baby, to protect him from being murdered his wings were cut off. The years went by as he stayed in that orphanage, not accepted by the other children and being often tortured and picked on. Angel then escapes from the orphanage to try to find any remaining creatures of his species and hoping to be accepted by them despite him not having his wings.

Details about Wii version -

* The entire game is hand drawn * the animations are done traditionally by hand frame by frame (like old Disney films) * the soundtrack is all orchestral * the game is an Interactive Fairytale * there will be songs in the game like old Disney films * 2 player co operative mode will be available

DS version -

* the game will be a 3D platform game * will not have the same story as the Wii version

Regular updates and information will appear on the Alten8 and the Eternitys Child web site.

About Luc Bernard

Luc Bernard is a young 21 year old artist/dark fairytale creator, he is currently working with Alten8 on the Wii and DS versions of Eternity's Child. Eternity's Child is planned to be turned into a animated series, toys, and various merchandise. For each one of his tales he takes inspiration from his life. Apart from Eternity's Child he is also working on various other dark fairytales such as The Rose Princess, Samuel, Manufactured Beauty. www.myspace.com/lucbernard