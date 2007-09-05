Microsoft cut the price of its 360 HD-DVD add-on on August 1 in the US. In Europe, though, no cut. They had to wait. As always. That long, torturous vigil may soon be over, though, with eFluxMedia reporting that a price reduction was announced at a recent German trade fair. If legit, the HD-DVD drive would drop 20 Euros to â‚¬180. Bear in mind, however, that this is still unconfirmed by Microsoft, so you might want to grab a salt shaker, pour a grain or three into the palm of your hand and lick them, gently. Microsoft Cuts The Price Of HD-DVD Unit In Europe [eFluxMedia, via Next-Gen] UPDATE: Looks like Microsoft did announce it! On Monday! But in German, and we never got the memo. We've been sent it now, though, so this is indeed official.
Europe Might Be Seeing A 360 HD-DVD Price Cut [Updated]
