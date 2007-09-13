European Union Throwing Cash At Developers

That's right. The EU isn't just lending money to developers. It's giving it to them. Giving them millions. It's been announced that the European Commission have created a kitty of around â‚¬1,500,000 which is to be handed out to European developers to help spur the industry on. Individual developers can claim up to â‚¬100,000 to start a new project, while games already under development can claim between â‚¬10,000 and â‚¬60,000. Only catch? 60% of the fund is being reserved for games that "focus on the cultural heritage and diversity of Europe". I read that to mean "obscure medieval German trading simulators". That or Singstar: Eurovision. European Commission creates â‚¬1.5m game fund [Develop]