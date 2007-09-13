That's right. The EU isn't just lending money to developers. It's giving it to them. Giving them millions. It's been announced that the European Commission have created a kitty of around â‚¬1,500,000 which is to be handed out to European developers to help spur the industry on. Individual developers can claim up to â‚¬100,000 to start a new project, while games already under development can claim between â‚¬10,000 and â‚¬60,000. Only catch? 60% of the fund is being reserved for games that "focus on the cultural heritage and diversity of Europe". I read that to mean "obscure medieval German trading simulators". That or Singstar: Eurovision. European Commission creates â‚¬1.5m game fund [Develop]
European Union Throwing Cash At Developers
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink