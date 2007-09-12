EVE Going Online For Linux And Mac

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

zzzzzeve.jpgNo game has recreated the vast loneliness of outer space better than CCP Game's EVE Online. Now, thanks to a partnership with TransGaming Inc., the universe is about to get a lot less lonely as Mac and Linux users will be able to log in and shoot mining lasers at floating rocks endlessly by the end of this year. TransGaming is a company that specialises in portability products that allow for games to be ported across multiple platforms without having to redevelop.

"We're pleased to extend our relationship with TransGaming, as the company's expertise allows us to deliver the most innovative MMOG to more platforms," said Halldor Fannar, CTO of CCP Games. "By integrating TransGaming's excellent technology, we are able to keep our laser-focus on evolving EVE Online, while simultaneously expanding the EVE universe to even more players."

While Linux users can already play EVE using Cedega, the game will now be released the Windows to Linux converter built in. The Mac version will utilise the Cider portability engine. I just hope this doesn't ultimately result in less rocks for me to shoot at.

CCP Games and TransGaming Partner to Bring EVE Online to New Platforms

ReykjavÃ­k, Iceland, Toronto, Canada - September 11, 2007 - CCP Games, one of the world's largest independent game developers, today announced a partnership with TransGaming Inc. (TSX-V: TNG) , a leading developer of software portability products for the electronic entertainment industry. The strategic relationship will enable CCP to deliver its popular massively multiplayer online game (MMOG), EVE Online, with Linux and Macintosh platforms later this year.

TransGaming provides technology and expertise to deploy games across a range of platforms without the need for redevelopment and still maintaining the high quality of gameplay and allowing users of different platforms to play in the same perpetual online universe. As a result of this partnership, CCP will be able to expand the reach of its Sci-fi MMOG to new groups around the world.

As an element of the partnership, EVE Online and TransGaming will share quality assurance as well as technical support responsibilities but TransGaming will lead partnership and OEM opportunities for the Linux version of EVE Online. The two companies will work hand-in-hand to ensure all releases go smoothly, creating a transparent integration of the original EVE Online code with each platform.

TransGaming first introduced Linux users to EVE Online through Cedega, a software product that allows Windows games to run on the Linux operating system completely transparently and seamlessly. It was the popularity of this solution that indicated the strong demand for further integration between CCP Games and TransGaming. Later this year, EVE Online will be released for Linux with Cedega directly integrated into the game and on Mac through TransGaming's Cider portability engine.

"EVE Online has always ranked highly with our Linux users and there is significant demand for it among other platforms, including the rapidly growing Mac base," said Vikas Gupta, CEO of TransGaming Technologies. "As EVE takes place within a single-server persistent universe, it's vital that the game is identical in every way across different platforms. This challenge is what makes the partnership with CCP both important and rewarding."

EVE Online is available for download now at www.eve-online.com.

