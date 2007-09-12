EVE Going Online For Linux And Mac

No game has recreated the vast loneliness of outer space better than CCP Game's EVE Online. Now, thanks to a partnership with TransGaming Inc., the universe is about to get a lot less lonely as Mac and Linux users will be able to log in and shoot mining lasers at floating rocks endlessly by the end of this year. TransGaming is a company that specialises in portability products that allow for games to be ported across multiple platforms without having to redevelop.

"We're pleased to extend our relationship with TransGaming, as the company's expertise allows us to deliver the most innovative MMOG to more platforms," said Halldor Fannar, CTO of CCP Games. "By integrating TransGaming's excellent technology, we are able to keep our laser-focus on evolving EVE Online, while simultaneously expanding the EVE universe to even more players."

While Linux users can already play EVE using Cedega, the game will now be released the Windows to Linux converter built in. The Mac version will utilise the Cider portability engine. I just hope this doesn't ultimately result in less rocks for me to shoot at.