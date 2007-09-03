The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

segajeffery.jpg North American SEGA president Simon Jeffery knows a few things about creativity. Take SEGA's combining Mario and Sonic in a game pegged to the Olympics. Talk about creative! And after Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games took best Wii game at Leipzig (congrats), Jeffery felt in the mood to sound off. Selected quotes include:

There is no doubt that we will see more risks, and therefore more creativity on both the Wii and the DS in the next couple of years. Just look at what EA is already doing on the Wii — EA doesn't usually do that kind of game...

We will probably see a fair bit of standardisation for a while from third party publishers in the games that they develop for 360 and PS3, as the huge development costs are 'rationalised'.

READ: Making true next-gen games is pricey as hell. Third-party companies are realising this and will make water-downed 360 and PS3. But, the Wii and the DS are so interesting that even Electronic Arts can make a creative game. Incredible! Creative Wii Games [MCVUK]

