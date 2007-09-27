Everybody Loves Guitar Hero

RedOctane held a press event today, with company president Kai Huang on hand to make sure everyone knew that Guitar Hero III was coming out in a month. Nick McGlynn was on hand to get the crowd's opinion on the Guitar Hero series. He covers a nice cross section of the public here, from the very old to the relatively hot, to Maxim employees that don't qualify for either category. The appeal of Guitar Hero is near universal, even if you don't play. It's that karaoke crowd that Activision has to watch out for.

Thanks to Nick McGlynn for the video!