An eye for an Eye of Judgement

Sony's invited me to take a look at a 'review' build of Eye of Judgement, the Magic: The Gathering-inspired card game for the PS3.
I'm not sure what I'll be able to talk about immediately afterwards, but I wanted you to know that I'll be heading their way on Monday 17.
If there's anything you'd be interested in hearing about, drop in a comment and I'll take it to heart... and notepad.
