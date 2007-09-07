The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

F.E.A.R. Fans Pick Dullest Name Ever For Sequel

project_origins.jpgWith Vivendi retaining the rights to the F.E.A.R. name, developer Monolith Productions needed something unique, something catchy, something that's not a four-letter acronym for the follow up to the spark-filled first-person shooter. What did they wind up with? Something that's definitely not a four-letter acronym. What would have under normal circumstances been dubbed F.E.A.R. 2 will now be known as Project Origin. Memorable isn't it? Wait, what was it again? Right, Project Origin.

Sure, it may not have the sex appeal of Dead Echo, but at least it's better than the rejected Blood Let: Drenched in Desecration, isn't it? Project Origin is planned to hit the PC, Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION 3 at a mysterious future date. Try to remember the name when it comes out.

