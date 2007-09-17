FFXI Wants Your Spare Tenner

Now might be the best time to get into Final Fantasy XI, Square Enix's massively multiplayer online RPG, seeing as JB Hi-Fi has the game going for just $10.99. True, it's sans expansions, but it's a miniscule outlay for 30 days of play.
Just don't get addicted. Or slay your mate over virtual property. Or play for 72 hours straight and cark it.
JB Hi-Fi [via Atomic MPC Forums]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink