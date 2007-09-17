FFXI Wants Your Spare Tenner

Now might be the best time to get into Final Fantasy XI, Square Enix's massively multiplayer online RPG, seeing as JB Hi-Fi has the game going for just $10.99. True, it's sans expansions, but it's a miniscule outlay for 30 days of play.

Just don't get addicted. Or slay your mate over virtual property. Or play for 72 hours straight and cark it.

JB Hi-Fi [via Atomic MPC Forums]