FIFA 08 Soundtrack Announced

Are you ready for some football? It's getting awfully close to FIFA 08 time, and EA has gone ahead and dropped the soundtrack list for it's annual footie outing. This year the game will feature tracks from 50 artists from 27 different countries, including Algeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana. Looking over the list, which is posted in its entirety after the jump, I don't recognise a single song or artist, which is just all sorts of pathetic I'm sure. I only know that Wayne Rooney, pictured above with UK band The Hoosiers because I looked him up on Google. I can't wait for the comments section to fill up with, "WTF Fahey!? You haven't heard Cheb i Sebbah's Toura Toura: Nav Deep Remix? What the hell is wrong with you?"

EA SPORTS' FIFA 08 MUSIC SOUNDTRACK SETS THE STAGE FOR INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL GLORY The Hoosiers Kick Off The New Season With Second Single, Goodbye Mr A

Chertsey, UK., September 11, 2007 - International football and music fans are about to score like never before! Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) will kick off the new international football season with the incredible FIFA 08 soundtrack - one of its largest soundtracks ever with 50 artists representing 27 countries. Set to launch in 16 languages and 37 nations, EA SPORTSâ„¢ FIFA 08 creates a football experience that matches the complexity, finesse and excitement of the real-world game.

Every year, FIFA boasts an extraordinary mix of music gathered from around the globe, hand picked to represent each country and its passion for the game. This year, the soundtrack will mark the debuts of new artists like The Hoosiers (UK), Babamars (France), Bodyrox (UK), Junkie XL (Holland), and Santogold (USA), each of whom will be discovered by football fans worldwide as their songs become the soundtrack for the 2008 football season.

The FIFA 08 soundtrack is highlighted by songs from Simian Mobile Disco (UK), CSS (Brazil), Datarock (Norway), Dover (Spain), Ivy Queen (Puerto Rico), Junkie XL (Holland), Maximo Park (UK), Mexican Institute of Sound (Mexico), Peter Bjorn And John (Sweden), Planet Funk (Italy), Superbus (France), The Cat Empire (Australia), and Wir Sind Helden (Germany).

Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive of Music at EA commented, "We've been working for nearly a year to deliver what we believe is the ultimate FIFA 08 soundtrack. These are the most songs ever in a FIFA edition representing the most countries in the history of the videogame. In addition to an unprecedented mix of great global artists and some killer debut acts, we're also proud to showcase our premiere Artwerk signings Junkie XL, Jupiter One and Datarock. And as in seasons past, we know that some of the hottest new artists of the coming year will emerge from our soundtrack. This is the true spirit of the EA SPORTS FIFA games: An unparalleled experience where one-of-a-kind action goes head-to-head with the thrill of the unexpected. It's the only way to play what has become one of the most popular and only truly international sports videogame in our world today."

Through mass exposure to football fans, the following 50 songs will define the sound of the coming international season. To listen to streaming music clips, learn more about the bands and get details about the videogame visit www.FIFA08.ea.com.