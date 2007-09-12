The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

FIFA 08 Soundtrack Announced

hoosiers.jpgAre you ready for some football? It's getting awfully close to FIFA 08 time, and EA has gone ahead and dropped the soundtrack list for it's annual footie outing. This year the game will feature tracks from 50 artists from 27 different countries, including Algeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana. Looking over the list, which is posted in its entirety after the jump, I don't recognise a single song or artist, which is just all sorts of pathetic I'm sure. I only know that Wayne Rooney, pictured above with UK band The Hoosiers because I looked him up on Google. I can't wait for the comments section to fill up with, "WTF Fahey!? You haven't heard Cheb i Sebbah's Toura Toura: Nav Deep Remix? What the hell is wrong with you?"

EA SPORTS' FIFA 08 MUSIC SOUNDTRACK SETS THE STAGE FOR INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL GLORY The Hoosiers Kick Off The New Season With Second Single, Goodbye Mr A

Chertsey, UK., September 11, 2007 - International football and music fans are about to score like never before! Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) will kick off the new international football season with the incredible FIFA 08 soundtrack - one of its largest soundtracks ever with 50 artists representing 27 countries. Set to launch in 16 languages and 37 nations, EA SPORTSâ„¢ FIFA 08 creates a football experience that matches the complexity, finesse and excitement of the real-world game.

Every year, FIFA boasts an extraordinary mix of music gathered from around the globe, hand picked to represent each country and its passion for the game. This year, the soundtrack will mark the debuts of new artists like The Hoosiers (UK), Babamars (France), Bodyrox (UK), Junkie XL (Holland), and Santogold (USA), each of whom will be discovered by football fans worldwide as their songs become the soundtrack for the 2008 football season.

The FIFA 08 soundtrack is highlighted by songs from Simian Mobile Disco (UK), CSS (Brazil), Datarock (Norway), Dover (Spain), Ivy Queen (Puerto Rico), Junkie XL (Holland), Maximo Park (UK), Mexican Institute of Sound (Mexico), Peter Bjorn And John (Sweden), Planet Funk (Italy), Superbus (France), The Cat Empire (Australia), and Wir Sind Helden (Germany).

Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive of Music at EA commented, "We've been working for nearly a year to deliver what we believe is the ultimate FIFA 08 soundtrack. These are the most songs ever in a FIFA edition representing the most countries in the history of the videogame. In addition to an unprecedented mix of great global artists and some killer debut acts, we're also proud to showcase our premiere Artwerk signings Junkie XL, Jupiter One and Datarock. And as in seasons past, we know that some of the hottest new artists of the coming year will emerge from our soundtrack. This is the true spirit of the EA SPORTS FIFA games: An unparalleled experience where one-of-a-kind action goes head-to-head with the thrill of the unexpected. It's the only way to play what has become one of the most popular and only truly international sports videogame in our world today."

Through mass exposure to football fans, the following 50 songs will define the sound of the coming international season. To listen to streaming music clips, learn more about the bands and get details about the videogame visit www.FIFA08.ea.com.

ARTIST SONG ALBUM  COUNTRY  
!!! All My Heroes Are Weirdos  Myth Takes  USA
Apartment Fall Into Place  The Dreamer Evasive  UK
Art Brut Direct Hit  It's A Bit Complicated  UK
Aterciopelados Paces  Oye  Columbia
Babamars The Core  Surprising Twists  France
Bodyrox feat. Luciana What Planet You On?    UK
Bonde do Role Solta O Frango  With Lasers  Brazil
CAMP From Extremely Far Away  Taking Cure  Switzerland
Carpark North Human  All Things To All People  Denmark
CeU Malemolencia  CeU  Brazil
Cheb i Sebbah Toura Toura: Nav Deep Remix  La Ghriba: La Kahena Remix  Algeria
CSS Off The Hook  Cansei De Ser Sexy  Brazil
Datarock Fa-Fa-Fa  Datarock Datarock  Norway
Digitalism Pogo  Idealism  Germany
Disco Esemble We Might Fall Apart  First Aid Kit  Finland
Dover Do Ya  Follow The City Lights  Spain
Heroes & Zeroes Into The Light  Strange Constellations  Norway
Ivy Queen Que Lloren  Sentimiento  Puerto Rico
Junkie XL Clash  Felt EP  Holland
Jupiter One Unglued  Jupiter One  USA
Kenna Out of Control (State of Emotion)  Make Sure They See My Face  Ethiopia
K-Os  Born To Run  Atlantis: Hymns for Disco  Canada
La Rocca  Sketches (20 Something Life)  The Truth  Ireland
Lukas Kasha  Love Abuse  Animated People's Republic  Norway
Madness feat. Sway and Baby Blue  I'm Sorry  I'm Sorry  UK
Maximo Park  The Unshockable  Our Earthly Pleasure  UK
Melody Club  Fever Fever  Scream  Sweden
Mexican Institute of Sound (MIS)  El Microfono  Pinata  Mexico
Modeselektor feat. Sasha Perera  Silikon  Hello Mom!  Germany
Noisettes  Don't Give Up  What's The Time Mr. Wolf?  UK
Pacha Massive  Don't Let Go  All Good Things  USA
Peter Bjorn and John  Young Folks  Writer's Block  Sweden
Planet Funk  Static  Static  Italy
Robyn Bum Like You  Robyn  Sweden
Rocky Dawuni  Wake Up The Town  Book Of Changes  Ghana
Santogold You Will Find A Way  Santogold  USA
Simian Mobile Disco  I Believe  Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release  UK
Superbus  Butterfly  Wow  France
Switches  Drama Queen  Heart Tuned to D.E.A.D  UK
The Automatic Automatic  Monster  Not Accepted Anywhere  Wales
The Cat Empire  Sly  Two Shoes  Australia
The Hoosiers  Goodbye Mr. A  The Trick To Life  UK
The Hours  Ali In The Jungle  Narcissus Road  UK
The Tellers  More  The Tellers  Belgium
Tigarah  Culture, Color, Money, Beauty  Revolution  Japan
Travis  Closer  The Boy With No Name  UK
Tumi And The Volume  Afrique  Tumi And The Volume  South Africa
Vassy  Wanna Fly  My Affection  Australia
Wir Sind Helden  Endlich Ein Grund Zur Panik  Soundso  Germany
Yonderboi  Were You Thinking Of Me?  Slendid Isolation  Hungary

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles