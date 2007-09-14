FIFA Demo Hits Live, Misses Europe

Two new demos popped up on Xbox Live early this morning, Spider-Man: Friend or Foe, which I will talk about a little later, and FIFA 08, the latest installment of EA's annual soccer title. The 702MB demo is now available in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United States. Good thing there aren't any soccer fans in Europe, huh? They can wait a bit then, right Larry?

EA has told me this demo is coming to Europe 'very soon'. The moment it is released in Europe I will make a post. I don't know the exact date.

See? Very soon! In the meantime, I'm sure my American brothers will be glad to fill you in on how the game plays. How do you score a touchdown in soccer again?

