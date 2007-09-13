Final Fantasy Tactics PSP Dated For Europe

It's nearly time for me to play through Final Fantasy Tactics again, only with better cutscenes, extra jobs, and wireless co-op and melee battles thrown into the mix. The game's previous vague release date of sometime in October has been chiselled down into the much more specific October 5th, at least for PAL territories. GameStop is still listing Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions for October 9th for the US, so if it comes down to it the more fanatical fan (Hi!) could always try for a very expensive overnight shipping import transaction. Bah, what's four days of Euro-envy between friends?

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War Of The Lions Released In October

London (12th September 2007) - Square Enix Ltd., the publisher of Square EnixÂ® interactive entertainment products in Europe and other PAL territories, today announces that the highly anticipated FINAL FANTASY TACTICSÂ®: THE WAR OF THE LIONSâ„¢ will be released 5th October 2007 across all PAL territories on the PlayStationÂ® Portable system.

From the creative minds behind FINAL FANTASYÂ® XII comes an epic adventure set in the hugely successful FINAL FANTASY universe. Experience strategic, turn-based combat across 3D battlefields as a band of heroes endeavour to reshape the course of history. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: THE WAR OF THE LIONS allows players to recruit legendary characters to their party of heroes, including Balthier from FINAL FANTASY XII. With 22 different jobs, over 400 different abilities, wireless melee and co-op missions, no two battles should ever be the same.

John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Ltd. comments, "FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: THE WAR OF THE LIONS is a masterpiece for a handheld system. Despite being portable, this is still the same epic FINAL FANTASY experience that the series is famous for with stunning graphics, classic storytelling and a beautiful score. Fans of the FINAL FANTASY series are in for a treat this October."