The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Final Fantasy Tactics PSP Dated For Europe

fftacticswar.jpgIt's nearly time for me to play through Final Fantasy Tactics again, only with better cutscenes, extra jobs, and wireless co-op and melee battles thrown into the mix. The game's previous vague release date of sometime in October has been chiselled down into the much more specific October 5th, at least for PAL territories. GameStop is still listing Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions for October 9th for the US, so if it comes down to it the more fanatical fan (Hi!) could always try for a very expensive overnight shipping import transaction. Bah, what's four days of Euro-envy between friends?

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War Of The Lions Released In October

London (12th September 2007) - Square Enix Ltd., the publisher of Square EnixÂ® interactive entertainment products in Europe and other PAL territories, today announces that the highly anticipated FINAL FANTASY TACTICSÂ®: THE WAR OF THE LIONSâ„¢ will be released 5th October 2007 across all PAL territories on the PlayStationÂ® Portable system.

From the creative minds behind FINAL FANTASYÂ® XII comes an epic adventure set in the hugely successful FINAL FANTASY universe. Experience strategic, turn-based combat across 3D battlefields as a band of heroes endeavour to reshape the course of history. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: THE WAR OF THE LIONS allows players to recruit legendary characters to their party of heroes, including Balthier from FINAL FANTASY XII. With 22 different jobs, over 400 different abilities, wireless melee and co-op missions, no two battles should ever be the same.

John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Ltd. comments, "FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: THE WAR OF THE LIONS is a masterpiece for a handheld system. Despite being portable, this is still the same epic FINAL FANTASY experience that the series is famous for with stunning graphics, classic storytelling and a beautiful score. Fans of the FINAL FANTASY series are in for a treat this October."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles