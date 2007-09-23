Final Fantasy Video Games Museum

One corner of the show floor was devoted to a Video Games Museum, made up of playable version of past "game of show" winners. Pretty much every version of the Final Fantasy series (FFVII on) was on display, and I have to say that the guy who was playing through parts of FFX deserves a few devotion points. What, did he really need to re-live one single moment of that 40-hour storyline - one that almost every Japanese gamer has experienced - that one extra time?
Jean Snow
