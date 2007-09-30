After sitting through the 45 minute Square trailer extravaganza at TGS, I'm a bit surprised I didn't see this one included in that mix although this is being touted as the "TGS Trailer". Square's booth was packed and bigger than most houses so I guess it's not too much of a shock that I missed it. Final Fantasy XI Online has struggled a bit to keep up with it's FF brothers. Will this be the one that brings it back into the public consciousness? I don't know, but this trailer sure looks nice, but then again, don't they all?
Final Fantasy XI: War of the Godess Trailer
