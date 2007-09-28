Final Fantasy's Nomura Digging That PS3

Jewelry lover and Final Fantasy designer Tetsuya Nomura believes in the PS3. That, and good hair gel! In an interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu, Nomura mentions the TGS 2007 FFXIII trailers which had "For PLAYSTATION 3 ONLY" on it. Nomura believes that having one team focused on one platform is an advantage — even if some players are disappointed! According to Nomura, the PS3 is totally necessary, and by using the hardware "all visions come true". What's more, Final Fantasy XIII and Versus XIII are oodles better than the previous FF games and "close to perfection". Perfection like that takes time, so we're not expecting it out before, say, 2009 or 2010? FF XIII [PS3 Forums via PS3 Fanboy]