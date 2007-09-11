Final Fight's Poison Brings Daisy Dukes To Collector Shelves

Capcom's memorable tramps Roxy and Poison from Final Fight may be the victim of some urban legend gender confusion but there's little question about what's in the denim short shorts of this immovable figure from Reflect of Poison herself. The 11" PVC recreation of Hugo's sidekick from Street Fighter III will leave little to the imagination when it ships this November. At 7,140 yen, it should definitely be considered a holiday stocking stuffer for any loved one who's really really into nearly naked video game gangster babes. I'm getting two for the McWhertor Cave!
Poison [HobbyStock]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink