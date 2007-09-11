Final Fight's Poison Brings Daisy Dukes To Collector Shelves

Capcom's memorable tramps Roxy and Poison from Final Fight may be the victim of some urban legend gender confusion but there's little question about what's in the denim short shorts of this immovable figure from Reflect of Poison herself. The 11" PVC recreation of Hugo's sidekick from Street Fighter III will leave little to the imagination when it ships this November. At 7,140 yen, it should definitely be considered a holiday stocking stuffer for any loved one who's really really into nearly naked video game gangster babes. I'm getting two for the McWhertor Cave!

